 

B2B@Google Event – über 4 Stunden Videomaterial

Ende Januar 2015 fand ein B2B Google Event statt, der von Richard Robinson, Director B2B & Branding bei Google UK, moderiert wurde. Nachfolgend befinden sich die kompletten Videos der interessanten Veranstaltung, bei der folgende Redner & Themen vertreten waren:

  • Kevin Mathers, Google Country Sales Director, on The Power of Data
  • Kirk Vallis, Head of Google BrandLab NACE on Ignite your Innovation: Harnessing your team’s creativity
  • Maggie Buggie, Capgemini VP and Global Head of Digital Sales & Marketing on Ignite your Business (I): Digital’s fundamental impact on how businesses operate
  • Hanne Tuomisto-Inch, Google Industry Head – B2B on B2B’s Digital Tipping Point
  • Dave Byrne, Google Performance Commercialization Expert on Profit Driven Marketing in B2B
  • Titus Sharpe, MVF Founder & CEO on 7 Winning Strategies to boost your B2B Customer Acquisition
  • Johanna Gerhold, Google Head of Brand Activation on How to manage your B2B brand in the digital age
  • Rick Jones, Google Head of Client Development DoubleClick, on The Programmatic Future
  • Jeremy Waite, Head of Digital Strategy Salesforce Europe, on Creating 1:1 Customer Journeys

Video 1 von 3

Video 2 von 3

Video 3 von 3

