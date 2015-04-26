B2B@Google Event – über 4 Stunden Videomaterial

Ende Januar 2015 fand ein B2B Google Event statt, der von Richard Robinson, Director B2B & Branding bei Google UK, moderiert wurde. Nachfolgend befinden sich die kompletten Videos der interessanten Veranstaltung, bei der folgende Redner & Themen vertreten waren:
- Kevin Mathers, Google Country Sales Director, on The Power of Data
- Kirk Vallis, Head of Google BrandLab NACE on Ignite your Innovation: Harnessing your team’s creativity
- Maggie Buggie, Capgemini VP and Global Head of Digital Sales & Marketing on Ignite your Business (I): Digital’s fundamental impact on how businesses operate
- Hanne Tuomisto-Inch, Google Industry Head – B2B on B2B’s Digital Tipping Point
- Dave Byrne, Google Performance Commercialization Expert on Profit Driven Marketing in B2B
- Titus Sharpe, MVF Founder & CEO on 7 Winning Strategies to boost your B2B Customer Acquisition
- Johanna Gerhold, Google Head of Brand Activation on How to manage your B2B brand in the digital age
- Rick Jones, Google Head of Client Development DoubleClick, on The Programmatic Future
- Jeremy Waite, Head of Digital Strategy Salesforce Europe, on Creating 1:1 Customer Journeys
Video 1 von 3
Video 2 von 3
Video 3 von 3
***** BusinessMediaBlog.com E-Mail Newsletter *****
***** Markus Caspari auf Twitter folgen *****
Advertisements