B2B@Google Event – über 4 Stunden Videomaterial

Ende Januar 2015 fand ein B2B Google Event statt, der von Richard Robinson, Director B2B & Branding bei Google UK, moderiert wurde. Nachfolgend befinden sich die kompletten Videos der interessanten Veranstaltung, bei der folgende Redner & Themen vertreten waren:

Kevin Mathers , Google Country Sales Director, on The Power of Data

, Google Country Sales Director, on The Power of Data Kirk Vallis , Head of Google BrandLab NACE on Ignite your Innovation: Harnessing your team’s creativity

, Head of Google BrandLab NACE on Ignite your Innovation: Harnessing your team’s creativity Maggie Buggie , Capgemini VP and Global Head of Digital Sales & Marketing on Ignite your Business (I): Digital’s fundamental impact on how businesses operate

, Capgemini VP and Global Head of Digital Sales & Marketing on Ignite your Business (I): Digital’s fundamental impact on how businesses operate Hanne Tuomisto-Inch , Google Industry Head – B2B on B2B’s Digital Tipping Point

, Google Industry Head – B2B on B2B’s Digital Tipping Point Dave Byrne , Google Performance Commercialization Expert on Profit Driven Marketing in B2B

, Google Performance Commercialization Expert on Profit Driven Marketing in B2B Titus Sharpe , MVF Founder & CEO on 7 Winning Strategies to boost your B2B Customer Acquisition

, MVF Founder & CEO on 7 Winning Strategies to boost your B2B Customer Acquisition Johanna Gerhold , Google Head of Brand Activation on How to manage your B2B brand in the digital age

, Google Head of Brand Activation on How to manage your B2B brand in the digital age Rick Jones , Google Head of Client Development DoubleClick, on The Programmatic Future

, Google Head of Client Development DoubleClick, on The Programmatic Future Jeremy Waite, Head of Digital Strategy Salesforce Europe, on Creating 1:1 Customer Journeys

Video 1 von 3

Video 2 von 3

Video 3 von 3

